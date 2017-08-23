Best Stores For Beds In NYC

By Jessica ALlen

A good night’s sleep sets you up for the whole day. You look better, you walk taller, you bang through your to-do list like nobody’s business. Here are our picks for the best stores for beds in New York City. Whether you’re looking for organic or ultra-luxe, fancy pillows or an iron bed frame, these stores will help you find your very best bed.

ABC Carpet & Home

888 Broadway

New York, NY 10003

(212) 473-3000

www.abchome.com

If you’re at all into lifestyle blogs, then no doubt you’ve stumbled upon the goods emporium that is ABC Carpet & Home. At its multi-level flagship store in Union Square, you’ll find everything you need to outfit your home, from a 300-square-foot studio to a 3,000-square-foot standalone. The store emphasizes cause-related products meant to express your individuality, and envisions your bedroom as not just a place to lay your head, but rather a special zone where you can both find and be your most essential self. Block off a chunk in your calendar, and prepare to lose yourself.

Bushwick Mattress Builders

250 Central Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11221

(718) 483-8307

Bushwick Mattress Builders builds beds. Say that three times fast, then place an order for your ideal bed. Do you want organic? Memory foam? Latex? Gel? A traditional mattress and spring box set? Do you have a big space? A tiny space? A space that’s awkwardly shaped? The folks here specialize in listening: after you try out the various types of mattresses in the showroom, you’ll have a frank talk about what works, and what doesn’t, for you. Bushwick Mattress Builders is family run and competitively priced, so you’ll totally have money leftover for cool sheets.

Charles P. Rogers Brass and Iron Beds

26 West 17th St.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 675-4400

www.charlesprogers.com

We can’t describe it any simpler than this: Charles P. Rogers Brass and Iron Beds has a very apt name. These folks really know beds! The store’s first mattress factory opened in 1859 (!!!), and today its Union Square location offers the same dedication to making sure you find the bed of your dreams (get it?). Here you can choose from a huge range of beds from a huge range of companies, including sleigh, platform, leather, trundle and water beds, along with every type of mattress under the moon. You can also get a bed and frame custom-made.



The Clean Bedroom

230 Fifth Ave.

Lobby 10

New York, NY 10001

(212) 765-3232

www.thecleanbedroom.com

Comfortable as many beds may be, some are made with toxins or petrochemicals we’d rather not be breathing in six or eight or what-have-you hours a night, seven nights a week. The Clean Bedroom offers an alternative: mattresses comprised of materials found in nature, such as wool or pesticide-free cotton. (Mattress toppers, pillows, air purifiers, and sheets too.) This store appeals to those looking to make their entire home environmentally friendly to allergy-sufferers to anyone who wants to be able to pronounce the ingredients they ingest and use.

Keetsa

69 Mercer St.

New York, NY 10012

(212) 343-0333

keetsa.com

If you’ve been following the latest in bed trends, then no doubt you know that memory foam is all the rage, and for super-comfortable reasons. Keetsa developed an eco-friendly memory foam mattress that lets you feel good and sleep better. Its proprietary Bio-Foam incorporates castor bean oil and green tea extract, which serve to reduce our overarching dependency on petroleum products and help preserve the life of your bed. To further its ethical ethos, this company also makes regular donations to nonprofits like Operation Smile and charity:water.