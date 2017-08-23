Boomer & Carton: Huge NBA Trade, Girardi’s Smart Move, And ESPN Is Losing Touch With Reality

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
We had ourselves quite a start to Wednesday’s action-packed Boomer & Carton Show.
NBA talk took center stage after the Cavaliers and the Celtics made a blockbuster trade on Tuesday. The guys were also quick to laud Joe Girardi’s Yankees, who put up a 13 spot in Detroit. Aaron Judge saw his streak of consecutive games with at least one strikeout end at 37 games.
Finally, Craig had some things to say about the folks over at ESPN, after a decision was made to pull an Asian play-by-play announcer named Robert Lee from a broadcasting the University of Virginia’s home football opener, out of fear of backlash.
Have a listen.