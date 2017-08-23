Heartbroken Father Believes High School Football Player’s Death Was Heat Related

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The father of a 14-year-old who collapsed on a football field and later died is speaking out.

The incoming freshman at Mount Saint Michael Academy had just started practicing two days ago.

Devastated father Dorrik Bess, never imagined his only child, 14-year-old Dominick, would lose his young life the way he did.

“It’s gonna hurt for a long time,” he told CBS2’s Erin Logan.

Bess, who lives in Maryland, had just dropped his son off to his mother in the Bronx on Saturday. Dominick was getting ready to start high school at Mount Saint Michael Academy, where he received an academic scholarship and was beyond excited to play junior varsity football.

“He just wanted to get in there and hit people,” Dorrik said, “That’s just him.”

On Tuesday morning, the unthinkable happened. Dominick collapsed on the football field during a no contact practice. The players were dressed in t-shirts and shorts, with no pads. Police sources said Bess couldn’t be revived after multiple attempts by medical staff on scene, EMS, and police.

There’s no question it was a hot day — 83 degrees with 75 percent humidity. A teammate told CBS2 that Dominick looked tired, and was complaining of being exhausted and asking for water. Police sources said the coach claims he had just come back from running sprints and a water break.

“He was probably gasping for air, one of the kids said, and knowing him, he’s so obedient and quiet, he’s gonna try to please the coach and go give him another lap,” Bess said. “I honestly don’t know of any illnesses like heart problems. He never complained of anything.”

Bess said being a football player was something new for the teen, but he said he was never concerned because his son was very athletic. That’s why he believes heat likely caused his son to collapse and die.

“I just want the parents to know if their kids are pursing this, just be extra careful so we don’t have this stuff keep happening,” he said.

The players will be back on the field practicing Thursday morning with heavy hearts, while Dominick’s family prepares to say goodbye to a boy who loved life.