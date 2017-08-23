CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Butter Sculpture Of Justin Trudeau Is Butter Than You Can Imagine

Filed Under: Butter, Canada, Justin Trudeau, Sculpting

1010 WINS — It’s no secret that the internet has a mild crush on Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, so it seemed inevitable that there would one day be a sculpture of Trudeau made entirely of butter.

And now there is.

The incredible creation derives from an internet sensation in its own right. The original image features Trudeau at the Toronto Zoo holding two baby pandas named Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue.

David Salazar, the lead sculpture for the 2017 butter sculpting at the Canadian National Exhibition, helped bring the Trudeau masterpiece to life. According to Salazar, the process starts with an armature of the chair, which Trudeau is seen sitting on, and then the butter is applied on top of that. The work of art is slowly put together over the 18-day expo.

250a6397 Butter Sculpture Of Justin Trudeau Is Butter Than You Can Imagine

Credit: CNE

The CNE annually features butter sculpting with a different theme every year. This year’s was animals that went viral in the media, which is why the Canadian PM is seen with the panda bears. Other animals this year included the relentless Ikea monkey and of a High Park capybara.

“In total, we would be using 2,700 pounds of butter that is all composted by the end of exhibition,” Salazar told 1010 WINS. Salazar, who’s a visual artist, works mainly with clay and various materials.

“These are new mediums that we don’t normally work on in our daily practice in our studios,” he said. “So we’re just having fun with this now, with sculpting butter.”

