Cap Cod Beach On Alert After Great White Shark Bites Paddleboard

WELLFLEET, Mass. (CBSNewYork/AP) — He’s gonna need a bigger board.
It was a scary, close call on a Cape Cod beach for a man who suddenly found himself face to face with a great white shark.
The man was about 30 feet from the shore when the shark bit into his paddleboard before swimming off.
Cleveland Bigelow says he was knocked off his board in three to four feet of water. He says it felt like being on a motorcycle and being hit by a truck. Bigelow says he paddled in and alerted others to get out of the water.
Luckily, Bigelow was not bitten in Wednesday’s incident at Marconi Beach.
A bite mark on his board measured about a foot across.
Several beaches on Cape Cod were closed Monday due to sharks. At one beach, a shark attacked a seal near shore, sending nearby surfers frantically swimming to land.
