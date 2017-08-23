Giants Waive Offensive Lineman Michael Bowie 2 Days After Assault Arrest

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Giants waived Michael Bowie on Wednesday, two days after the offensive lineman turned himself in to police to face charges of domestic violence.

Tulsa County (Oklahoma) Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore told the Tulsa World that Bowie grabbed his girlfriend by the neck during a fight at her home in Bixby, then broke two televisions and punched a hole in the wall.

Online court records show that the Bowie, 25, who is from Tulsa, is charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Bowie. His agent said Bowie is working to prove his innocence, saying there was no physical contact with the girlfriend. Bowie was released Monday on $17,000 bond.

Bowie faces discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. In a statement Wednesday, Giants general manager Jerry Reese did not rule out that Bowie could return to the team.

MORE: Report: Beckham Could Miss Giants’ Opener Against Cowboys

“We have waived Michael Bowie,” Reese said. “As we have already stated, we were made aware of this situation on Saturday. The league has started to gather more information. That process will continue. The outcome of that process will determine whether there is another opportunity here for Michael.”

Bowie played at Oklahoma State before transferring to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. He came out of retirement in January to sign with the Giants.

The Giants also announced Wednesday that they waived offensive lineman Corin Brooks and waived/injured wide receivers Darius Powe and Andrew Turzilli. New York has signed wide receivers Marquis Bundy and C.J. Germany and offensive linemen Richard Levy and Matt Rotherham.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)