Happenings, August 23

Choose Your Corner (Booth)

Let’s get ready to rumble! The big fight is finally in sight.

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. will square off with UFC superstar Conor McGregor this Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Why does this sound familiar? Since the fight was announced two months ago, the contenders have been on a trash-talking tour.

Why should I care? Mayweather is hitting “pause” on his social security checks and coming out of retirement so he can take on McGregor in this first-of-its-kind fight between a boxer and a mixed martial arts fighter.

I’m sold. How can I watch? For the high rollers, fly to Vegas or fork over $100 for pay-per-view. For the other 99%, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re hoping to turn this into a drinking game, you’ll find open bar options at Atwood Kitchen & Bar Room, Mad River Bar & Grille, McGettigan’s, The Notorious, Paddy’s of Park Slope, Taj II Lounge and Turtle Bay NYC.

Not in Manhattan? No problem, try Kilo Bravo in Williamsburg, Brooklyn or Queens Bully in Forest Hills, Queens.

For the best deal in town, check out Watermark Bar – fo’ free! Or Libation also has a BOGO deal going.

Searching for something totally special? Sushi By Bou is offering a one-hour omakase seating with sushi chef David Bouhadana, along with a two-hour open bar for $250.

Cheers to a clean fight, and may the best man win!

All That Jazz

Dust off your dancing shoes – the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival is in full swing.

Charlie Parker, a.k.a. Yardbird or Bird, was one of the most influential musicians of his time.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the festival honoring the legendary jazz saxophonist.

To celebrate, the City Parks Foundation has added a fourth night full of dance performances. It also teamed up with the New School for Jazz and other local organizations to put together panel discussions and workshops.

The festival runs from August 23rd to 27th and features half a dozen free events.

It kicks off tonight with “Birds with Strings,” a performance by veteran jazz players and students, paying tribute to the 1950 recording of Charlie Parker with Strings.

Be The Next Big Thing

Have you ever dreamt of opening your own nightclub? Maybe launching your own record label?

Brad Miller is here to help.

You might not recognize Miller’s name, but you’re probably familiar with some of the names signing his paychecks. He’s worked as the marketing director for New York City hotspots like Output, Verboten and Sullivan Room.

He runs his own Push The Night record label and has worked alongside names like Skrillex, Maceo Plex, Tale of Us, Adam Beyer, Seth Troxler, Lee Burridge and more.

Tonight, Miller is hosting Behind The Scenes, “an unfiltered, honest, and direct discussion about the business practices, strategies, mindset, and approach that have been proven in the field with the most elite DJs, musicians, event promoters, and producers in the world.”

There is a $40 registration fee. To learn more, click here.