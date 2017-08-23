New Jersey State Senator Jim Whelan Dead At 68

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jim Whelan, a Democratic New Jersey state senator and former mayor of Atlantic City who worked to help revitalize the struggling seaside resort, has died. He was 68.
Whelan’s death was announced on his Facebook page Tuesday night. A cause of death was not disclosed.
Gov. Chris Christie called Whelan a “forthright and honest leader who’s [sic] word was his bond.”
On July 11, Whelan underwent surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his kidney. He was later readmitted to the hospital for complications from blood thinners he was prescribed.
Whelan served three terms as mayor of Atlantic City before losing a re-election bid in 2001. He won a state Assembly seat in 2005 before being elected to the state Senate two years later.
He represented the 2nd Legislative District, which includes Atlantic City and several other communities in Atlantic County.
In January, Whelan announced that he would not be seeking re-election.
