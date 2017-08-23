Hip Hop Pioneer Kidd Creole Due In Court On Murder Charge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is scheduled to be arraigned in Manhattan Supreme Court.
Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole, is charged with murder in the stabbing death of a homeless man in Midtown on Aug. 1.
Prosecutors said the 57-year-old Glover told them he felt threatened by 55-year-old John Jolly and believed the ex-convict made a “pass” at him, CBS2 reported. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press earlier this month that Glover thought the man was hitting on him.
Police said Jolly was found stabbed three times near 44th Street and Third Avenue, and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Jolly, a registered sex offender who was homeless, served time for sexually assaulting and attacking a woman. He had been staying at a shelter in the Bowery and had at least 16 prior arrests.
Glover was arrested in 2007 for possession of a gravity knife and had three other arrests dating back to the 1980s.
Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is best known for their 1982 rap song, “The Message.” The group was formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx.
