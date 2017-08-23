Report: Beckham Could Miss Giants’ Opener Against Cowboys

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Maybe the injury is worse than anyone is letting on.

According to an ESPN report, Odell Beckham Jr.’s damaged left ankle may prevent him from playing in the Giants’ opener at Dallas on Sept. 10.

Citing a source, the network reported that New York’s superstar wide receiver potentially could miss up to two weeks of the regular season.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo was tight-lipped about the situation during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday. He didn’t give many details and refused to say whether the injury, suffered on a hit by Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun on Monday night, was a high sprain, which usually takes longer to recover from.

MORE: LISTEN: Francesa Blasts Giants Players For Comments About Hit On Beckham

McAdoo said the team will wait to see how Beckham responds to treatment. An MRI on the ankle was negative. Beckham almost certainly will not play in the preseason game against the Jets on Saturday, which is expected to be a dress rehearsal for the regular season opener.

Most NFL teams sit their starters for the final preseason game. The Giants play at New England on Aug. 31.

MORE: Keidel: Enough’s Enough Already With The Length Of NFL Preseason

According to Yahoo Sports, Beckham is considering taking out an insurance policy, possibly for more than $100 million, for injury protection if he doesn’t have a new contract before the season opener. He had been weighing the possibility before Monday, the report said.

Last season, Beckham caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns. Over the first three years of his career, the former first-round pick out of LSU has 288 receptions, 4,122 yards and 35 TDs. He has said he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Veteran receiver Brandon Marshall was also injured during the 10-6 loss to the Browns on Monday. X-rays on his shoulder came back negative and he is listed as day to day.