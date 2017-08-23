NYCFC Home Match On Sept. 23 Relocated To East Hartford

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYCFC is going to play a home game on the road.

The Major League Soccer team announced Tuesday it has moved the Sept. 23 match against the Houston Dynamo from Yankee Stadium to Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

The match is still slated to begin at 3 p.m.

According to the NYCFC website, the venue change comes as a result of a Yankees game that had to be rescheduled due to rain.

MORE: ‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Talking NYCFC’s Comeback Win Over Revolution

Sports director Claudio Reyna told the team’s official website East Hartford is the best option for an NYCFC home game.

“Pratt & Whitney Stadium is a great venue for us due to its wonderful playing surface and facilities,” Reyna said. “Hartford is a great soccer city which has hosted many important international games. I played there in a couple of games for the National Team many years ago and it was always a wonderful place to play with a fantastic atmosphere and environment.

“We’re looking forward to playing there and having our fans come out and support the team in Hartford,” he added.

MORE: Capellini: NYCFC Isn’t A Perfect Side, But Its Resiliency Is Off The Charts

For those concerned about the match relocation, NYCFC said fans will have the option to exchange their tickets to another regular season home game at Yankee Stadium or receive a refund.

In addition, the team said fans will receive access to a special pre-sale to secure tickets to the match at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at a discounted rate. Transportation options will also be made available to help accommodate fans.

For more information on tickets and transportation to the Sept. 23 game, please click here.

A winner of three straight matches, NYCFC (14-7-4) will take on the New York Red Bulls on Friday night at Red Bull Arena.