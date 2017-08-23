VIDEO: Lightning Strikes One World Trade Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cameras captured a bolt of lightning strike One World Trade Center as a powerful thunderstorm moved across the Tri-State area overnight.
The storm broke the heat but it also brought power outages throughout the region.
Jersey Central Power & Light crews were working Wednesday morning to restore power to approximately 5,000 customers in Monmouth and Hunterdon Counties.
PSEG reported more than 2,600 customers without power on Long Island at one point and about 1,200 homes were also in the dark in Orange and Rockland counties.