‘I’d Buy An Island:’ Powerball Players Dream Big As Jackpot Soars To $700 Million

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The excitement is building as jackpot chasers look to cash in on the $700 million Powerball prize.

The jackpot is the second largest in U.S. history.

Although the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is one in 292.2 million, that’s not stopping people from racing to buy up tickets for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Sandeep Jain owns a convenience store in Forest Hill, Queens, which he says has been bustling for days.

“Every second they’re coming to buy the Powerball,” he said.

The latest $700 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The lump-sum option would be $443.3 million.

“My brain can’t even comprehend that kind of cash,” Powerball player Seth Auerbach. “I’d buy an island.”

“I would definitely gift my children something,” first-time player and mother of six, Leslie Mendez, said. “For me, I would just go on an island. I probably would buy an island.”

One firefighter, who bought 50 tickets with his battalion buddies in Fort Lee, New Jersey, told 1010 WINS’ John Montone that on his big payday he plans to hire a chef, a masseuse and an attorney before assembling an entourage.

But another Powerball player, named Jose, had less grand plans.

“I’d be broke the next day cause I’d have all kinds of family coming out of the woodwork and helping them all out, every other friend that I haven’t seen in years, ex-girlfriends, everyone,” Jose said, adding that after all that, he’ll get himself a little getaway place down at the Jersey shore.

The store that sells the winning ticket gets a flat fee of $10,000, but lottery officials say big winners often throw in a very large tip.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.