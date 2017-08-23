Report: Masseur Beaten With Metal Cup In Apparent Dispute Over Pilfered Client

Filed Under: DNA Info, New World Mall, New York-Presbyterian, Queens, Roosevelt Avenue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dispute inside of a Queens spa ended with a man being beaten over the head with a metal travel cup.

The fight broke out when a masseur who goes by Charlie accused the victim of pilfering a massage client at a spa on Roosevelt Avenue’s New World Mall, DNA Info reported.

Police say the suspect became violent  and assaulted the victim with a metal travel cup before punching him in the head several times. The victim was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens with a laceration to the head.

2198 17 109 pct assault 7 19 171 Report: Masseur Beaten With Metal Cup In Apparent Dispute Over Pilfered Client

Police are looking for a man who refers to himself as ‘Charlie’ in connection with an assault that took place inside of a Queens spa. (Credit: NYPD)

The suspect has been described as an Asian male, 5’8″ tall, 150-lbs, with a slim build, light complexion, black hair, and brown eyes. He wears black framed glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA(74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch