Report: Masseur Beaten With Metal Cup In Apparent Dispute Over Pilfered Client

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dispute inside of a Queens spa ended with a man being beaten over the head with a metal travel cup.
The fight broke out when a masseur who goes by Charlie accused the victim of pilfering a massage client at a spa on Roosevelt Avenue’s New World Mall, DNA Info reported.
Police say the suspect became violent and assaulted the victim with a metal travel cup before punching him in the head several times. The victim was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens with a laceration to the head.
The suspect has been described as an Asian male, 5’8″ tall, 150-lbs, with a slim build, light complexion, black hair, and brown eyes. He wears black framed glasses.
Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA(74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.