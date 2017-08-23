Up From The Ashes: Samsung Unveils Successor To Note 7 Phone

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Samsung is trying to move past last year’s disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking — and lower battery capacity.
Last year’s Note 7 had to be recalled after dozens spontaneously caught fire because of defective batteries. The smartphones were discontinued and also banned from U.S. flights and other forms of transportation.
Samsung responded by subjecting new phones to multiple inspections, including X-rays and stress tests at extreme temperatures.
And it’s giving the battery more physical protection, taking up room normally available for the charge.
The Galaxy Note8 will go on sale Sept. 15, about the time Apple is expected to come out with new iPhones.
Like the S8 phones from this past spring, the Note8 will have an “infinity display” that maximizes screen size by reducing the frame, or bezel, surrounding the display.
