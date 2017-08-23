Princes William, Harry Blame Paparazzi For Princess Diana’ Death In New Documentary

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Britain’s Prince Harry has harsh words for the photographers who chased his mother the night she died.

In a new BBC documentary, Harry and his brother, William, speak openly about the 1997 accident that killed Princess Diana.

Twenty years after his mother’s tragic death, an angry Prince Harry points fingers.

“I think one of the hardest things to come to terms with is the fact that the people that chased her into the tunnel were the same people that were taking photographs of her while she was still dying on the back seat of the car,” he says.

In the new documentary, he not only blamed the paparazzi for the crash that killed his mom, but said they stood by and watched her die.

“She had quite a severe head injury but she was very much still alive on the back seat. And those people that caused the accident, instead of helping, they were taking photographs on the back seat, and then those photographs made their way back to news desks,” he said.

Dozens of photographers chased after the car Princess Diana was in just before it lost control inside a Paris tunnel 20 years ago.

“Part of her problem in Paris was this desire by the gathering media circus for a picture,” said Ken Wharfe, her former bodyguard.

On the anniversary of Diana’s death, the “what-ifs” are still present.

“It could make or break you. And I wouldn’t let it break me,” Prince William said.

He simply called it the hardest moment of his life.

“I wanted her to be proud of the person I would become,” he said. “I didn’t want her worried, or her legacy to be that William and or Harry were completely and utterly devastated by it.”

William and Harry said they specifically waited for the 20th anniversary to speak publicly about their mother’s death. William even said they won’t be doing it again.

Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul, were killed in the crash. Bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones survived.