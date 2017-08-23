Search On For Suspect After Woman Pushed Onto Subway Tracks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who they said pushed a woman onto subway tracks in an unprovoked attack.
It happened Tuesday night while the woman was waiting for an F train at the 2nd Avenue station at Houston Street.
Police said she was approached by a stranger who uttered to her, “I’m going to push you” and then pushed her down onto the tracks, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
“Luckily there was some good Samaritans that jumped onto the tracks and helped her up,” Manhattan South Precinct Capt. Hsiao Loo said.
Police said there wasn’t a train in the station at the time and one wasn’t approaching when she was pushed. The woman was taken to the hospital with lacerations to her head.
Police describe the suspect as a black man with a slim build who was last seen wearing a black shirt and baggy, dark pants.
