3 People Hurt In Upper East Side Elevator Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were injured Thursday when a fire broke out in a building across from Central Park on the Upper East Side.
The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at 1148 Fifth Ave., just south of 96th Street, according to the FDNY.
Two people were in serious condition, while a third suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.
The FDNY said the injured people were elevator workers. A fire chief at the scene said the elevator was being finished with acetone and a flash fire occurred.
Two men and one woman suffered second-degree burns, the chief said.
All three injured victims were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center for various burns, the FDNY said.