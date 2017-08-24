8/24 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Sunshine will dominate this afternoon with just a few clouds here and there. Outside of that, expect humidity levels to remain low with highs in the upper 70s.
A weak disturbance will throw a few extra clouds our way tonight, but it will remain dry. Temps will be on the cool side again with lows in the low 60s and 50s in the suburbs.
It will be mainly sunny again tomorrow with highs falling just a degree or two short of today’s.
And it’s more of the same into Saturday with nearly cloud-free skies and highs in the mid 70s.
Enjoy!