Back Stories: Getting Caught Eating On The Air

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – In today’s Back Story, WCBS anchors Wayne Cabot and Alex Silverman get caught eating on the air.
When you’re covering news, you don’t always have a scheduled lunch break. If there’s a big story, like an earthquake up and down the East Coast, you have to be creative if you hope to have any chance of sneaking in a snack.
On that busy afternoon, the opportunity came when they switched over to a news conference at City Hall. But when the mayor decided to speak in Spanish, they heard their producer saying, “dump out, dump out.”
“We’re looking at each other, and both of our cheeks are full of food,” Silverman says. “Finally, Wayne bites the bullet and turns his mic on.”
Lesson learned.