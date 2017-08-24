Boomer & Carton Podcast: Aug. 24, 2017

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The guys had a busy show as they discussed the Colin Kaepernick protest, the Yankees’ onslaught in Detroit, and more. They also got a phone call from the immortal Mariano Rivera and a visit from the great Tracy Austin, who offered her insight on the upcoming US Open.

Until Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

