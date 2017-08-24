Comic Actor Jay Thomas Dies At 69

(credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Comic actor Jay Thomas has died.

Thomas’ agent says the “Ray Donovan” star lost his battle with cancer.

Thomas started his career as a radio DJ in North Carolina before moving up to be a morning radio host in New York City.

As an actor, Thomas was perhaps best known for playing Jerry Gold on “Murphy Brown.”

He won two Emmy awards for that role.

He also appeared on “Mork & Mindy,” “Cheers” and many other television shows as well as movies.

Thomas made numerous holiday visits on the “Late Show With David Letterman,” in which the two would try to knock a meatball off the top of a Christmas tree by throwing footballs.

Thomas is survived by his wife Sally and three sons.

