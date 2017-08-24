CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Denver Police Investigate Video Of Cheerleader Screaming In Pain While Forced Into Split At Practice

Filed Under: Cheerleaders, Denver, Hazel Sanchez

DENVER (CBSNewYork) — It’s disturbing to watch and hear.

“Please stop!” a 13-year-old cheerleader screamed in pain at Denver’s East High School, while her teammates and coach — seen holding her down from behind — forced her into splits.

The freshman student’s mother, Kristen Wakefield, said she was horrified when she saw the video. During the 24-second video recorded by a teammate, her daughter is heard begging her coach to “stop” nine times.

“There was so much trauma it caused a blood vessel to burst on the front of her leg. She’s been in physical therapy, she’s still in physical therapy,” she said. “The therapist has not cleared her yet, because of the injuries she sustained.”

The incident happened in June.

Wakefield said she reached out to school officials, but they did nothing.

Denver police said they were tipped off about the alleged abuse Wednesday.

“Received anonymous information regarding the incidents involving a cheerleader coach at East High School, and Denver Police child abuse detectives immediately began an investigation,” police said in a statement.

Denver Public Schools has now placed five administrators on leave for the investigation, including the school principal, assistant principal, the cheer coach, his assistant, as well as the school’s attorney.

The superintendent released a statement saying, “We do not and will not allow any situation in which a student is forced to perform an activity or exercise beyond the point at which they express their desire to stop.”

There are reportedly additional videos involving as many as eight other cheerleaders being pushed into the splits in practice.

As for the 13-year-old seen in this video, her mother has since pulled her from the squad.

