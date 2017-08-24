Ribbon Cutting Ceremony To Be Held For New Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A special ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Thursday to inaugurate the first part of the new Tappan Zee Bridge, now named the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.
The new 3.1-mile bridge took four years and $4 billion to build. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the new structure is built to last.
“This bridge was built to last 100 years, but this bridge is for our children and our children’s children and that was the attitude that New York always had,” he said.
The first span will open to Rockland-bound traffic on Friday. The entire bridge will open on June 15, Mario Cuomo’s birthday.