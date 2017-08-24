CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Rally To Be Held To Keep Christopher Columbus Statue In Columbus Circle

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally will be held near City Hall Thursday in support of keeping the statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle.

Staten Island Councilmen Joe Borelli will lead the rally of elected officials and community groups, including the federation of Italian-American organizations.

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito says the statue should be considered for removal as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s review of what he called “symbols of hate” on city property.

“He is a controversial figure and I know that many people take offense to that, but for many of us who come from the Caribbean Islands, we see him as a controversial figure,” Mark-Viverito said. “We have to look at history. We have to look at it thoroughly and clearly.”

A spokesperson said Mark-Viverito also thinks that Grant’s Tomb should be on the review list. Grant has been regarded by some as anti-Semitic.

The mayor has already ordered the removal of a granite marker honoring Henri Philippe Pétain on the Canyon of Heroes on Morris and Broadway in Manhattan. Pétain was convicted of treason in connection with helping the Nazis lead thousands of the Jewish faith to their deaths.

 

