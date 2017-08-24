‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Mayweather-McGregor Media Day 1, Brendan Schaub, Doug Gottlieb

LAS VEGAS/NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, half of the gang goes to Las Vegas for Mayweather-McGregor Media Day 1.

It’s fight week in Las Vegas, and all eyes are now turned to the final media presser between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor days before the two square off in the ring Saturday night. Hosts Ike Feldman and Pete Hofman discuss the Vegas vibe and whether or not anything has changed as far as predictions on who will win the fight. The biggest fight week of the year has a wrench thrown in it as UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones tests positive for steroids after his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier. The boys discuss that and more.

As Pete waits patiently in the shop, Ike makes his way to the presser, but not before running into former UFC fighter-turned-pundit Brendan Schaub. The two talk about Jones’ latest failed drug test, switching careers and the state of the UFC.

MORE: Keidel: Will 8-Ounce Gloves Really Matter In Mayweather-McGregor?

Finally, before returning from the presser, Ike speaks with Fox sports basketball analyst Doug Gottlieb about his time at CBS Sports Radio, Mayweather-McGregor and life in general.

Come back Friday for Mayweather-McGregor Media Day 2, as we’ll be in the heart of the biggest fight of the year!

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)