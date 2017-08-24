Search On For Man Who Slashed Girl, 15, In Leg In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Thursday were searching for a suspect who tried to rob a 15-year-old girl and slashed her in the leg in eastern Queens.
Around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, the girl was walking at the Horace Harding Expressway South Service Road and 155th Street in Pomonok, Queens when the suspect came up, brandished a knife, and demanded her cellphone, police said.
The girl refused and tried to run away, police said. The suspect slashed the girl in the left leg and ran off without any property, police said.
The girl suffered a laceration and was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens Hospital, where her condition was reported to be stable, police said.
The suspect was described as a white male in his 40s, standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds, with blue eyes and long, curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball hat and blue shorts.
Police released a sketch late Thursday.
