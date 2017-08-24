Fit Mom Proudly Shows Off Washboard Abs While 8 Months Pregnant

1010 WINS — Fit mom and model Sarah Stage is proudly showing off her washboard abs while eight months pregnant with her second child.
She wants everyone to know that even though she appears to be maintaining her model physique, she has actually gained 18 pounds.
Stage recently defended her workout regime by captioning her Instagram post, “While I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first!”
Stage first gained worldwide attention in 2015 when she was criticized by some for having a tiny baby bump while pregnant with her first son, James. Her fit body didn’t negatively affect her baby boy, who was born healthy, weighing over 8 pounds.
With 2 million Instagram followers, we’re sure there will be many more baby-bump pics before baby No. 2 arrives.