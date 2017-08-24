Caught On Video: Giant Spider Freaks Out Dog

HUDDERSFIELD, England (1010 WINS) – A dog got quite a fright when her owner captured an enormous spider in her home.

Sam Watt discovered the huge arachnid on her bedroom ceiling and managed to quickly trap it under a glass.

Even though the spider was well out of reach, Sam’s dog Tilli wasn’t having it.

Sam wasn’t exactly thrilled by her new houseguest, either.

Sharing the video online, she joked “Hmmm the dangers of being on your own!!!”

Sam added she feels like she deserves a prize for being so brave, and it seems like Tilli could use a nap.

