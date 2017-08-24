White House: Trump Remains Committed To Building Border Wall

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSNewYork) — President Trump met with his legislative affairs team on Thursday to talk about how to get his agenda items through congress, but he was still targeting his own allies on Capitol Hill.

The president was once again on Twitter taking aim at fellow republicans.

“I requested that Mitch McConnell & Paul Ryan tie the debt ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They didn’t do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on debt ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess!”

I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

…didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about the reported tension between the president and the GOP’s congressional leadership.

“I think the relationships are fine,” she said, “We are disappointed that Obamacare, they failed to get it repealed and replaced, but at the same time President Trump has worked with leader McConnell to reach out to other members and to work on those shared goals.”

Congress has until the end of September to raise the debt ceiling, and pass a spending bill to prevent a government shutdown.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was asked about the debt ceiling during a tour of the Boeing facility in Everett, Washington.

“We pa our debts in this country, we will continue to do so. So, I’m not worried that it’s going to get done because it’s going to get done,” Ryan said.

Speaker McConnell joked about how hard it is to be the senate leader with a slim majority.

“It’s a little bit like being a groundskeeper in a cemetery; everybody’s under you, but nobody’s listening,” he said.

Sanders was also asked if the president would sign any budget bill that did not contain money to build a wall on the Mexican border.

“He campaigned on the wall, he won on talking about building the wall, and he’s gonna make sure that that gets done, and he will continue to fight for that funding and ensure that it takes place,” she said.

The president threatened to shut the government down if Congress doesn’t fund a border wall.