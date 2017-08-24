SEE IT: Brawl Breaks Out In Yankees-Tigers Game

DETROIT (CBSNewYork) — A heated conversation between the Yankees’ Austin Romine and the Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera devolved into a brawl during Thursday’s game in Detroit.
The Yankees catcher and Detroit slugger were engaged in a heated conversation at home plate when Cabrera shoved Romine and took a couple of swings at him. Romine then tackled the two-time AL MVP and landed a couple of kidney punches as players from both benches stormed the plate.
Earlier in the game, the Tigers’ Michael Fulmer hit Yankees designated hitter Gary Sanchez, who had homered in his previous at-bat, with a pitch. Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle then threw a pitch behind Cabrera in the sixth, leading to the scrum.
Cabrera, Romine, Kahnle and Yankees manager Joe Girardi were all ejected.
The Tigers were leading the Yankees 6-3 after the sixth inning.
