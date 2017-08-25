3 To See At ACC: Meet Pina, Princess & Lola

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Pina, Princess & Lola:

Pina (A1117328) An ACC volunteer describes this “thimble-sized gray girl waiting for me at the front of her cat condo” as “the calmest, sweetest, and most patient cat in her corner of the adoption room. This people-loving young girl gives the softest sniffs, then leans into the humans she adores, to score ear scratchings and pettings.” Meet “gentle, loyal, loving, and supermodel-gorgeous” Pina at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Princess (A1122660) “Make way for smiles, snuggles and the shining promise of a lifetime of love,” writes an ACC volunteer. “Princess is here to steal your heart! Eight years young and just as regal as her name suggests, this sweet senior is the most popular gal in Adoptions. Every volunteer lucky enough to meet her leaves singing her praises. She’s gentle, friendly, outgoing, extremely affectionate and smart as can be, the perfect partner for everything from strolling sedately through the park to getting smoochy on a bench…. She’s the perfect embodiment of unconditional love and comfort, and an absolute joy to be around.” Fall in love with Princess at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Lola (A1116055) Lola is as friendly as she is adorable! This approximately three-year-old cutie likes to be pet, and has lived with other rabbits. Meet her at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

August 26, 12 – 4 pm : Lions Club Doggie Olympics, 89th St. and Seaview Ave., Canarsie Park, Brooklyn, NY 11236

: Lions Club Doggie Olympics, 89th St. and Seaview Ave., Canarsie Park, Brooklyn, NY 11236 August 26, 12 – 4 pm : Hell’s Kitchen Flea Market, 523 9th Ave., New York, NY 10018

: Hell’s Kitchen Flea Market, 523 9th Ave., New York, NY 10018 August 27, 11 am – 3 pm : Cuisine by Claudette, 143 Beach 116th Street Rockaway Park, NY 11694

: Cuisine by Claudette, 143 Beach 116th Street Rockaway Park, NY 11694 August 27, 12 – 4 pm : Petco Gun Hill Rd., 1750 E Gun Hill Rd., Bronx, NY 10469

: Petco Gun Hill Rd., 1750 E Gun Hill Rd., Bronx, NY 10469 August 29, 7 – 9 pm: ACC Foster Orientation, ACC Headquarters, 11 Park Place, Suite 805, New York, NY 10007 Sign up at http://nycacc.org/Foster.htm

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.