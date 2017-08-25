8/25 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Morning!
Blue skies are in charge as a large bubble of high pressure slides over the Tri-state and stays put through the early part of next week. We start off on the chilly side this morning especially outside of NYC. We will have temps in the 50s, even the low 50s in the Hudson Valley.
Skies really remain pleasant through early next week with thigh in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
If you have any interest in the Texas Gulf, be aware that Hurricane HARVEY is going to slam the coast.
Have a good day! G