8/25 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Morning!

Blue skies are in charge as a large bubble of high pressure slides over the Tri-state and stays put through the early part of next week. We start off on the chilly side this morning especially outside of NYC. We will have temps in the 50s, even the low 50s in the Hudson Valley.

jl cooling off1 8/25 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Skies really remain pleasant through early next week with thigh in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

epic 8/25 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

If you have any interest in the Texas Gulf, be aware that Hurricane HARVEY is going to slam the coast.

Have a good day! G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch