8/25 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
Meteorologist
We’ll see sunshine and a few fair weather clouds this afternoon; and the absence of the humidity will make it feel pretty good out there again. Expect highs in the upper 70s.
Tonight will be cooler and comfortable with mainly clear skies. Temps are expected to fall into the low 60s and upper 50s around here; 40s are expected well north and west.
Tomorrow’s looking like a mainly sunny day as high pressure gets well established. As for highs, they’ll be in the mid to upper 70s.
Into Sunday it’s more of the same with with comfy humidity levels. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s.