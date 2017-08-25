CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Stamford-Based Americares Ready To Respond As Hurricane Harvey Takes Aim At Texas

Filed Under: AmeriCares, Hurricane Harvey, Paul Murnane

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The Connecticut-based group Americares is already getting people and supplies ready to help after Hurricane Harvey hits Texas.

Vice President for Emergency Response Garrett Igoglia says requests for water and tetanus medicine have already arrived from the Gulf Coast. Supplies from their warehouse will restock any flooded hospitals and clinics.

“It really depends on how bad the infrastructure damage is,” Igoglia told WCBS 880’s Paul Murnane. “I think we’ll be able to get the supplies in, but one of the challenges is going to be, a wide area is going to be affected.”

Igoglia also said they are also trying to anticipate the need.

“There’s going to be disaster-related injuries that need to be treated, health facilities that will be damaged and they’ll have lost medicines and third, you’re going to have people who are displaced, will not have all the medicines with them as they’re evacuating,” he said. “There will be a surge in the need in medicines and medical supplies in certain areas.”

A three-member team has already in Texas to help with logistics.

Harvey, a Category 2 storm, is taking aim at the Texas coast and is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 storm before making landfall late Friday or early Saturday.

The storm is expected to dump up to 3 feet of rain with 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges and forecasters said Friday it may end up hitting Texas twice.

For more information on Americares, visit www.americares.org.

