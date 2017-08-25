Best Things To Do In New York This Weekend August 26-27

By Jessica Allen

As the summer winds to a close, the city reminds us that there’s always an amazing array of adventures to be had. This weekend, in particular, offers a slew of options to hear live music, teach your kiddos healthy habits and to revel in the last light of August. Read on for details and have fun.

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival

Various venues

New York, NY

Celebrating Charlie Parker and his enormous musical legacy, the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival brings together an array of musicians who embody the jazz great’s “musical individuality and genius.” This year marks the festival’s 25th and promises to be even bigger and better than prior iterations. Think family friendly concerts, an interview series, remixes from up-and-comers, dance performances and so much more, all taking place in parks and venues around NYC. Wednesday, August 23, through Sunday, August 27, see schedule for details, free.



AFROPUNK

Commodore Barry Park

Nassau Street and Park Avenue, between Navy Street and North Elliot Place

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Among the ultra-cool musicians scheduled to perform at the 13th annual AFROPUNK Fest this weekend are Solange, Willow Smith, The Skins, and Louder than Quiet. “Synonymous with open-minded, non-conforming, and unconventional,” the two-day festival includes food from more than 30 pop-ups and food trucks, skate clinics and competitions and a huge market featuring vendors selling bespoke jewelry and other items inspired by the art, cultures, and textiles of Africa. Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, see schedule for details, $55–90, tickets required.

Kids Food Fest

The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center

185 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

It’s never too early to teach tots the importance of good eating and smart choices. The totally family friendly, utterly hands-on Kids Food Fest seeks to help families learn about making balanced eating decisions through “fun and flavorful activities,” including a scavenger hunt, yoga, cooking demos (anyone up for watermelon pizza, beet gazpacho, or shrimp salad?), live music, and story time. Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, 10 am to 4 pm, see schedule for details, free to attend, but tickets required for some cooking classes and demos.

2017 Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Flushing Meadow – Corona Park

Flushing, NY 11368

Introduce the little ones in your life to the joys of hitting a ball across a net. The annual Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day features tons of fun—much of it free!—from face painting to juggling workshops to hair beading and braiding to balloon artists to performances by kid-focused bands like Sky Katz and Summer Valentine. This year will also launch Net Generation, a new initiative from the United States Tennis Association designed to inspire the next generation of tennis players. Saturday, August 26, 9:30 am to 4 pm, see schedule for details and ticket info.

McDonald’s B-Boy Royale

NYU Skirball Center

566 LaGuardia Place

New York, NY 10012

Breaking developed hand-in-glove with hip-hop in the 1970s, eventually spreading far beyond New York City. Check out the latest moves at the city’s largest annual breaking tournament, McDonald’s B-Boy Royale. Eight crews will compete for the $5,000 grand prize—judged by the legendary Richard ‘Crazy Legs’ Colón, of the Rock Steady Crew—but there will also be an audience competition, live music, and showcase performances. Proceeds benefit local Ronald McDonald House charities. Saturday, August 26, 7 to 10 pm, $22, tickets required.