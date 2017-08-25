Devils Sign Veteran Right Wing Drew Stafford

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Devils have signed free agent forward Drew Stafford, plugging a hole on the right side behind Kyle Palmieri.
The longtime Buffalo Sabre signed a one-year, one-way contract worth $800,000, the team said.
Stafford, 31, most recently played for the Boston Bruins, who acquired him in a trade from Winnipeg in March. In 18 games with Boston last season, he had eight points (four goals and four assists).
A former 50-point player, Stafford’s production has dropped the last couple of years, falling from 43 points in 2014-15 to 38 the following season to 21 last season.
Over his 11-year career, the Milwaukee native has recorded 145 goals and 177 assists.