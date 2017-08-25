Devils Sign Veteran Right Wing Drew Stafford

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork)The Devils have signed free agent forward Drew Stafford, plugging a hole on the right side behind Kyle Palmieri.

The longtime Buffalo Sabre signed a one-year, one-way contract worth $800,000, the team said.

Stafford, 31, most recently played for the Boston Bruins, who acquired him in a trade from Winnipeg in March. In 18 games with Boston last season, he had eight points (four goals and four assists).

Drew Stafford

Drew Stafford had eight points in 18 games with the Bruins last season. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A former 50-point player, Stafford’s production has dropped the last couple of years, falling from 43 points in 2014-15 to 38 the following season to 21 last season.

Over his 11-year career, the Milwaukee native has recorded 145 goals and 177 assists.

