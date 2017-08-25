7-Year-Old Girl’s Cross-Country Tour To Thank Cops With Hugs Comes To Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A 7-year-old Louisiana girl is on a cross-country tour to thank police officers for the work they do by giving them hugs.

On Friday, she was in Jersey City, New Jersey.

It’s a heartfelt thank you in the sweetest way possible, CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported. Seven-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin, from Hammond, Louisiana, is on a mission to hug law enforcement officers around the country in all 50 states.

She arrived Friday with a special police escort to promote what she calls her message of peace, love and appreciation – one hug at a time.

“Ninety-nine point nine percent of police officers all across this great country are good men and women, family men and women. They care,” Cpt. Ilias Voutsas said. “But sometimes you start to lose track of that.”

“When I see this, it gives us a reminder of why we do what we do,” he added.

Baldwin said she got the idea after five police officers were killed on the job last year in Dallas, Texas. She wanted to do something that would show her support for law enforcement. She wanted to show her heart.

Why does she like hugging so much?

“Because it feel special, and God sent me on a mission,” she said.

“Our heroes are dying, and I want to help them get up and fight the bad guys,” she told 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon.

So, with her mom in tow, since January she’s been embarking on her nationwide hug-fest. So far, she’s hugged it out with lawmen in 19 states.

Her mom told CBS2 she couldn’t be prouder of her daughter.

“I hope that she inspires other children, other people to give you guys love and hugs that they deserve,” Angie Baldwin said.

“So honest and good, I just want to honor her wishes,” she added.

Baldwin personally delivers her sincere appreciation with love. Next stop, Connecticut.