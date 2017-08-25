CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Happenings August 25

gettyimages 596727448 Happenings August 25

(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

AFROPUNK is back in Brooklyn.

Headlining this year’s festival will be Queen Bey’s little sis, Solange.

She’ll be joined by Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak, Macy Gray, Thundercat, SZA and many more.

Want more than music? The festival also features “Activism Row,” made up of grassroots and non-profit organizations, “Bites & Beats Food Festival,” with 25+ food trucks and popup restaurants, “SpinThrift Market” for all your DIY needs, along with a handful of art exhibits. There will even be a “Battle for the Street” skate competition.

But don’t let the fun stop there. Swing by one of the after parties in Fort Greene, Bed-Stuy or Wililamsburg for short film screenings, a comedy night, dance parties and more live music.

The two-day festival takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Commodore Barry Park. Join the party here.

gettyimages 91012553 Happenings August 25

(Photo by STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images

Let’s face it: Going to the opera sounds great, but also sort of stuffy.

The Summer HD Festival is your chance to ditch the black tie for a more laid-back look.

The free festival, which runs August 26 through September 4, features nine performances from The Met’s “Live in HD” series.

You’ll find more than 3,000 seats outside the opera house and standing room around Lincoln Center Plaza.

Tomorrow night there will also be a pre-festival screening of Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1975 film version of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”

Find the full lineup here.

gettyimages 150503593 Happenings August 25

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Work on your tan while appreciating some art.

Beach Sessions Dance Series turns sand into stage at Rockaway Beach.

For Saturday’s performance of “Arena,” New York-based choreographer Madeline Hollander composed a series of duets for beach rake trucks (you read that right) and dancers.

The beach rakes clear a path for the dancers, who leave their own tracks in the freshly combed sand. The second half of the show reverses the process, with the beach rakes following the dancers, basically erasing all traces of the performance.

“The work presents a choreographic study of dissipative structures and autopoiesis, as well a homage to the contradictions inherent in the documentation of ephemeral art forms,” the website says.

The free performance starts at 6 p.m. and wraps up when the sun goes down. So bring a blanket.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch