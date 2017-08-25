Happenings August 25

Photo Credit: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

AFROPUNK is back in Brooklyn.

Headlining this year’s festival will be Queen Bey’s little sis, Solange.

She’ll be joined by Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak, Macy Gray, Thundercat, SZA and many more.

Want more than music? The festival also features “Activism Row,” made up of grassroots and non-profit organizations, “Bites & Beats Food Festival,” with 25+ food trucks and popup restaurants, “SpinThrift Market” for all your DIY needs, along with a handful of art exhibits. There will even be a “Battle for the Street” skate competition.

But don’t let the fun stop there. Swing by one of the after parties in Fort Greene, Bed-Stuy or Wililamsburg for short film screenings, a comedy night, dance parties and more live music.

The two-day festival takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Commodore Barry Park. Join the party here.

Photo Credit: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images

Let’s face it: Going to the opera sounds great, but also sort of stuffy.

The Summer HD Festival is your chance to ditch the black tie for a more laid-back look.

The free festival, which runs August 26 through September 4, features nine performances from The Met’s “Live in HD” series.

You’ll find more than 3,000 seats outside the opera house and standing room around Lincoln Center Plaza.

Tomorrow night there will also be a pre-festival screening of Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1975 film version of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”

Find the full lineup here.

Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Work on your tan while appreciating some art.

Beach Sessions Dance Series turns sand into stage at Rockaway Beach.

For Saturday’s performance of “Arena,” New York-based choreographer Madeline Hollander composed a series of duets for beach rake trucks (you read that right) and dancers.

The beach rakes clear a path for the dancers, who leave their own tracks in the freshly combed sand. The second half of the show reverses the process, with the beach rakes following the dancers, basically erasing all traces of the performance.

“The work presents a choreographic study of dissipative structures and autopoiesis, as well a homage to the contradictions inherent in the documentation of ephemeral art forms,” the website says.

The free performance starts at 6 p.m. and wraps up when the sun goes down. So bring a blanket.