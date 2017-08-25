CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Mayweather, McGregor Bringing Trash Talk To A New Level

Filed Under: Boxing, Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Matt Citak, Showtime Boxing

By Matt Citak

Although the fight was announced just over two months ago, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have been trading insults with each other for over a year. It began when, seemingly out of nowhere, McGregor posted a picture on Twitter of the two fighters facing each other with the caption, “MMA vs. Boxing” in May 2016.

Things escalated a few months later when Mayweather posted the video of McGregor tapping out against Nate Diaz at UFC 196, one of the UFC star’s three career losses, on his Instagram. Mayweather added a picture of himself laughing to the end of the video and wrote, “49-0 vs. Connor The Notorious Quitter.”

gettyimages 814070306 e1503679212540 Mayweather, McGregor Bringing Trash Talk To A New Level

Credit: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The slights continued to fly between the two leading up to the official announcement of the fight. Mayweather insulted McGregor about his net worth, while McGregor taunted Mayweather by wearing a C.J. Watson jersey.

The trash talk heated up on the four-city promotional tour. There were some vicious one-liners, some memorable sights, and certainly some tense moments between the two men. It was a war of words that had its highs and lows, but delivered a number of entertaining moments, including McGregor wearing a pinstripe suit with a very explicit, NSFW message, and Mayweather throwing a backpack full of money in the air on stage.

>>MORE: Odds, Records, and How To Watch Mayweather vs. McGregor

The big showdown is finally here, which means the Mayweather-McGregor spectacle is unfortunately coming to an end. Regardless of what happens in the ring, these two men have provided us with some great entertainment over the last few months, and have done wonders to add to the excitement of this bout. No fight in recent memory has had as much hype as tomorrow’s main event.

The action begins tomorrow night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Showtime PPV.

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch