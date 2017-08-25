Anticipation Grows For Boxing Showdown Between Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Anticipation has been rapidly growing for the epic showdown between veteran boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr, and his challenger mixed martial artist Conor McGregor.

Across the area friends, families, and lovers were making plans to watch the big fight.

Inside his Farmingdale martial arts center on Long Island, trainer Brandon Freiss demonstrated on a punching bag, the fast flurry of powerful blows he expected to see from McGregor.

“Look at his last couple of fights, when he knocks em out, it’s all off of punches like a boxer, that’s why I think McGregor is going to win,” he told TV 10/55’s Long Island Bureau Chief Richard Rose.

Across town at a fitness gym, Joe Alvarez was convinced the more experienced Mayweather would deliver a quick knockout.

“He’s a professional boxer, and McGregor is not a professional boxer, there’s nothing more to it,” he said.

The debate over which type of fighter is best suited to prevail will play out before a big audience.

Entire families are planning parties around the pay-per-view event, and many scrambled with last minute shopping to make sure they have their favorite foods as they watch.

“Sausage and peppers, most of the peppers are from my garden, and just some god eats,” Guy Tanza said.

Angela Tardo stocked up on all the munchies she’ll need for a big family get together.

“My son, my fiance, all the guys. My son has a group of guys that get together to watch the fight,” Tardo said.

Meanwhile, back his martial arts center, Freiss had to do some serious pleading with his girlfriend who is not a big fight fan, and will be celebrating her birthday on Saturday.

“He’s like listen, it’s a big fight, I know it’s your birthday, but I really, really want to watch it,” Dominique Marletta said. “Can we please watch? It’s on later at night, still we need to see it! And I said, okay, it’s fine.”

She was able to wrangle one concession. Brandon will have to spring for an elaborate dinner before we all learn the outcome of Mayweather versus McGregor.

The fight is set to go off Saturday at 11.