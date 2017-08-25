CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Odds, Records, How To Watch

Filed Under: Boxing, Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Ryan Mayer, Showtime Boxing

Ryan Mayer

The wait is over. Tomorrow night, Floyd “Money” Mayweather and “The Notorious” Conor McGregor step into the squared circle in a culmination of two years worth of trash talk and build up. As the two pugilists prepare to throw their first punches, here’s what you need to know to be prepared for the fight.

How To Watch: Showtime PPV and Showtime pay-per-view app

Showtime will have the coverage of the fights beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern Time with the undercard. The undercard features a pair of title fights with Gervonta Davis and Francisco Fonseca fighting for the junior lightweight title and Badou Jack and Nathan Cleverley squaring off at light heavyweight. The final fight is a cruiserweight bout between Andrew Tabiti and Steve Cunningham.

Career Records

Floyd Mayweather Jr.- 49-0, 26 KOs

Conor McGregor- 21-3, 18 KOs

Mayweather is looking to raise his undefeated record to 50-0, beating the all-time mark set by Rocky Marciano at 49-0. While many are predicting Mayweather to stop this fight via knockout due to McGregor’s inexperience (this is his first professional boxing bout), Floyd hasn’t stopped an opponent since 2011 when he knocked out Victor Ortiz. For McGregor, he does have knockout power, but again, this is his first appearance as a professional in the boxing ring.

Odds

Las Vegas has Mayweather as a heavy favorite, as expected. The most recent odds from Bovada Sportsbook have Mayweather pegged as a -450 favorite to McGregor’s +325 underdog. There are plenty of prop bets as well surrounding the fight, some of which are highly entertaining. For example, the question of whether rapper Lil’ Wayne, who will be part of Mayweather’s entourage walking to the ring, will wear a shirt or not carries odds of -230 for Yes and +160 for No. There’s plenty of other fun props like that for you to peruse.

The action begins tomorrow night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Showtime PPV.

