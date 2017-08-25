Police: Woman Punched Repeatedly On 4 Train After Accidentally Bumping Another Woman With Cart

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a woman who they said assaulted another woman on the subway in the Bronx.
It happened around 2:40 p.m. Thursday on board a southbound 4 train.
Police said it all started when a 54-year-old woman accidentally hit the suspect with her shopping cart. That’s when police said the suspect punched the woman multiple times in the head and hit her with a cellphone.
Police have released a photo of the suspect, who they described as a 24-year-old black woman wearing a gray sweatshirt, red jeans and a brown and white head wrap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.