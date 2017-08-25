Reality TV Star Knocks Gender Reveal Out Of The Park

1010 WINS — This couple knocked their gender reveal right out of the park.
Jennifer Del Rio once appeared on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” and she’s expecting her second child with her husband, Luis.
She has three boys altogether – and after baby number 4 – she doesn’t plan to have any more kids.
So to make the gender announcement special they had a baseball filled with colored powder. But Jennifer and Luis had no idea if they were having a boy or a girl.
They had everyone at the party file outside and Jennifer tossed to ball to Luis who cracked it open with one mighty swing.
And then pink powder poured out – revealing they’re expecting their first baby girl!
And from the looks of it, the couple and their loved ones couldn’t be happier.