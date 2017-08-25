Taylor Swift’s New Song Sends Fans Into Frenzy On Social Media

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – She’s done it again. Taylor Swift is blowing up social media with her new song that dropped late Thursday night.

This is her first new song in three years, and her fans seem to love it, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports.

Images of snakes play a big part in Swift’s video for her new song, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

All week she’s been revving her fans up online for the big release. On Monday, she posted images of a snake’s tail, then its body on Tuesday, and finally its snarling head on Wednesday.

There’s also the controversy that the lyrics of her song once again address her history of conflict with Kanye West, Hsu reports.

But there’s no question the 27-year-old superstar has mastered reaching her fans through social media. She has more than 70 million followers on Facebook, more than 85 million on Twitter, and 102 million on Instagram.

Zainub Amir, 21, is a mega fan, handpicked by the star’s team to oversee a Swift-related Twitter account.

Three years ago, she threw listening parties of her super fans for her previous album, “1989,” which Amir attended.

“She actually creates a friendship, and most celebrities just say, ‘hi’ and ‘bye’ real quick and forget to have that genuine moment with a fan,” she says.

Swift spoke with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King in 2014.

“I love to do little things that allow them to know that I always have my finger on the pulse of what they want,” she said.

Judging by her social media accounts, her new song is just that.

The song is on Swift’s new album, “Reputation,” which comes out November 10. She’ll also be on tour, but so far no specific dates have been set.