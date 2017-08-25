Everything’s Bigger In Texas: Freshmen Spend $2,000 On Dorm Room Makeover

1010 WINS — Two college freshman teamed up to give their drab dorm room one serious makeover – to the tune of more than $2,000 dollars.
Skylar Bantz and her roommate, Adeline, shelled out about $1,200 a piece, giving their dorm at Texas State University a complete overhaul.
With help from family and friends, it took eight people a total of 10 hours to get the 16-by-16 foot room in tip-top shape.
On social media, not everyone was on board – with one twitter user writing, “I understand needing space but this is overkill.”
One person balked at cost of the renovations, saying: “that is like 4 months of rent and food.”
And this user wrote: “thats tuition right there,” before admitting: “but its really cute.”
When it comes to the price tag, Skylar’s mother, Sheila Robertson Ybarra, tells 1010 wins: Of course [there are] always are going to be some people who are a little salty.
Ybarra reveals they purchased a couch that wasn’t in the photos — along with a TV and a refrigerator, among other purchases.
She understands that not everyone would spend that much ‘money on their children because of financial difficulties – but says, “…this was something that we could do for our children and we wanted to make it special for them.”
Based on the photos, it looks like “mission accomplished.”