Everything’s Bigger In Texas: Freshmen Spend $2,000 On Dorm Room Makeover

1010 WINS — Two college freshman teamed up to give their drab dorm room one serious makeover – to the tune of more than $2,000 dollars.

Skylar Bantz and her roommate, Adeline, shelled out about $1,200 a piece, giving their dorm at Texas State University a complete overhaul.

With help from family and friends, it took eight people a total of 10 hours to get the 16-by-16 foot room in tip-top shape.

On social media, not everyone was on board – with one twitter user writing, “I understand needing space but this is overkill.”

I understand needing space but this is overkill

University of Texas dorm room gets $2,000 makeover https://t.co/4VPPJsBFHb via @oddnewsupi — Eric S. Drummond (@Esdrumm) August 25, 2017

One person balked at cost of the renovations, saying: “that is like 4 months of rent and food.”

2,000 to decorate a dorm room that you won't even be in most of the time. That is like 4 months of rent and food wtf — Savannah (@__nicole798__) August 23, 2017

And this user wrote: “thats tuition right there,” before admitting: “but its really cute.”

This girl really spent 2,000 dollars on her dorm 🤦🏽‍♀️ thats tuition right there lol but its really cute — GLØW❤️ (@pgl0w) August 24, 2017

When it comes to the price tag, Skylar’s mother, Sheila Robertson Ybarra, tells 1010 wins: Of course [there are] always are going to be some people who are a little salty.

Ybarra reveals they purchased a couch that wasn’t in the photos — along with a TV and a refrigerator, among other purchases.

She understands that not everyone would spend that much ‘money on their children because of financial difficulties – but says, “…this was something that we could do for our children and we wanted to make it special for them.”

Based on the photos, it looks like “mission accomplished.”