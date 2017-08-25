Woman Can’t Contain Her Excitement After Last Chemo Treatment

Joe Cingrana/1010 WINS
“Ms Giles, I’m sorry but you have cancer and it’s aggressive. Wait cancer! Me?”
When Texas native Tina Giles was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, she knew in her heart that faith would carry her through the toughest of times.
Tina documented her her therapy sessions online, all the while showing her positive thinking through song, dance, and prayer. When Ms. Giles completed her active chemotherapy treatment on July 14th, she celebrated the only way she knew how — by singing and dancing her way through the clinic with supported by staff, family, and friends.
For patients with cancer and the healthcare teams who provide life changing care, a highly emotional ritual called the “ringing of the bell” officially signifies the end of treatment and the beginning of a cancer free existence.
As you can imagine, Ms. Giles also rang that bell like nobody’s business!
You can read more about Tina Giles’ struggle and support her fight by visiting a GoFundMe page set up by her Aunt, Pat Jefferson.