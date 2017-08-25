Navy IDs 2 Dead, 8 Missing Sailors From USS John McCain

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The U.S. Navy has found the remains of two of the 10 sailors missing after the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore.

Divers recovered the remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, on Thursday night. He is from Suffield, Connecticut.

Doyon enlisted in the Navy in April 2015 and reported to the USS John S. McCain, his first ship, in June 2016.

“We appreciate the courageous work of the crew in the aftermath of the collision,” his family said in a statement.

Conn. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has directed U.S. and state flags in the state to fly at half-staff in honor of Doyon.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we mourn the loss of Petty Officer Doyon and his fellow shipmates, who gave their lives serving our nation,” Malloy said in a statement. “Petty Officer Doyon is an American hero who represented the best of Connecticut and the United States.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal called for “a swift and thorough investigation to determine how this could have happened and how to prevent future tragedy.”

Divers earlier recovered the remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, who the Navy listed as being from New Jersey.

“Kenneth was a great young man, son and sailor,” his father, Darryl Smith, said in a statement issued by the Navy. “He truly loved his family, the Navy and his shipmates. I am incredibly proud of his service to our country. He will be greatly missed and I am thankful we had 22 wonderful years together.”

The third-generation sailor, who worked in radar technology, was in the fourth year of a seven-year commitment and had considered a military career like his father.

April Brandon, who lives in Michigan, told Detroit media outlets that her son joined the Navy out of a desire to serve his country but also for the education it provided. His long-term goal was to develop video games.

The military said five sailors were injured and 10 were initially missing following Monday’s collision, which tore a hole in the ship’s left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments, including crew berths and machinery and communication rooms.

The U.S. Navy said it has suspended search and rescue efforts, though divers continue search and recovery efforts inside flooded compartments of the ship.

Also from the Tri-State area who is still missing is 28-year-old Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram from New York.

The oldest of three children, Ingram joined the Navy in 2008 after graduating from Poughkeepsie High School in 2006 and attending the local community college.

In a statement released by his family, he was described as a “huge fan” of Syracuse University basketball and “a loving, strong, and dependable man.”

Ingram’s parents, Hubert and Jacqueline, live in Poughkeepsie, where his mother works for the county’s Department of Social Services.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, Hubert and Jacqueline, one of our own Dutchess County employees, and his friends and loved ones during this time,” Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said. “We appreciate the brave men and women who are searching for Corey and his fellow sailors, and we pray they soon bring these American heroes home.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that his “heart goes out to” relatives and colleagues of Ingram and his shipmates, who “dedicated their lives to serving our nation.”

“I urge all New Yorkers to keep them in their thoughts and prayers during this trying and difficult time,” he said.

The Navy said the other missing soldiers were from Missouri, Texas, Maryland, Ohio and Illinois.

