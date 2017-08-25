Yankees’ Gary Sanchez, Austin Romine Suspended For Brawl With Tigers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Thursday’s brawl in Detroit will leave the Yankees without catchers Gary Sanchez and Austin Romine for a short time.

Major League Baseball announced Friday afternoon that Sanchez has been suspended for four games and Romine for two contests.

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera received a seven-game ban, pitcher Alex Wilson got four games and manager Brad Ausmus one game.

Unless appealed, the suspensions will begin Friday.

All five of the suspended players were also fined undisclosed sums. Also fined were Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Yankees bench coach/acting manager Rob Thomson, Yankees players Brett Gardner and Tommy Kahnle and Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias.

Yankees rookies Garrett Cooper and Clint Frazier were also fined for entering the field while on the disabled list.

The first of three bench-clearing altercations on the day happened when Cabrera and Yankees catcher Austin Romine wrestled on the ground near home plate.

New York reliever Tommy Kahnle and Girardi had just been tossed after Kahnle threw a pitch behind Cabrera in the sixth inning. With the gameabout to resume, Cabrera stepped toward Romine and the two exchanged words. The New York catcher took off his mask, and the two-time AL MVP gave him a two-handed push to the chest.

The ill will began after Detroit’s Michael Fulmer hit Yankees slugger Gary Sanchez with a pitch in the fifth, an inning after Sanchez had homered for the fourth time in this three-game series. Fulmer looked like he might be hurt after throwing that pitch, and he was checked by the trainer before staying in the game.

Cabrera appeared to take a couple of swings at Romine, and the two ended up on the ground as players from both teams spilled onto the field. Sanchez was seen taking swings at someone on the ground during the melee.

In the eighth inning, Wilson and Ausmus were ejected after Wilson hit Todd Frazier around the thigh with a pitch.

Yankees reliever Dellin Betances was not disciplined despite hitting Detroit catcher James McCann in the head with a pitch in the seventh inning, leading to the second time benches cleared.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)