Members Demand Money Back After Brooklyn Gym Closes Without Warning

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn gym abruptly closed and members said they’ve been stiffed of dues they already paid.

The vintage business sign for Kensington Aerobics and Fitness at East Second Street and Caton Avenue gives you a sense of how long it’s been in the neighborhood.

“I’ve been there about 10 years,” Kiri Blakeley said.

Loyal members like Blakeley told CBS2’s Valerie Castro that ownership changed hands about a year ago and things were never the same.

Members said the gym closed its second floor space, and stopped offering group classes.

Behind the scenes, it seems financial problems were plaguing the new owner.

“He was still collecting membership fees knowing this was going to happen, so he obviously wasn’t paying the landlord, so where’s the money going?” Blakeley said.

The business was served an eviction notice last week, an attorney for the property owner said a large amount of rent was long overdue.

The gate was shuttered without warning to members, many had paid their yearly membership dues upfront.

“I paid $280,” Saleh Chowdhery said.

“I just paid my full membership in January, and they give you a discount if you pay in cash, so like a fool I went to the ATM, got my cash out, handed it to the man, and got a receipt,” Blakeley said.

Even though the eviction was served last week, the gym was still full of treadmills and weight machines, but no one can use any of it.

While the workout equipment collects dust, the local assemblymember’s office posted a notice in the window telling members to file a complaint online with the fraud bureau of the attorney general’s office.

“I don’t think anyone will see their money again,” Blakeley said.

CBS2 called an emailed the business owner, but got no response.